South Carolina men’s basketball assistant coach Clark announces retirement

"Physically I am fine; I have never felt in better shape than I'm in right now," Clark said. "Stepping away now gives me an opportunity to do some things in life I have interest in and have wanted to do. My time at South Carolina has been precious and I've built some lifetime friendships and relationships I'll always cherish. I take so much pride in the programs I've been a part of during my career and helping to build them. Our run to the 2017 Final Four was incredible. I say thanks to all of my players, fellow staff members, and everyone who has been a part of my career."