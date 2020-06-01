South Carolina men’s basketball assistant coach Clark announces retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Perry Clark, an assistant coach with the South Carolina men’s basketball team, announced his retirement on Monday.
Clark has spent seven seasons with South Carolina as an assistant. During his time with the program, the Gamecocks reached the Final Four for the first time in school history during the 2016-17 season.
"Perry has been a dear friend for over 25 years,” said Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin, “and obviously, he has been a huge part of building our program that advanced to a Final Four. I can't thank PC enough for his commitment and loyalty to all of us at Carolina."
Clark has coached college basketball for more than 30 years. During his career, Clark was the head coach at Tulane and Miami. He spent 15 years combined as the head coach at both programs. As a head coach, Clark was 304-270 and posted seven 20-win seasons along with nine postseason appearances. Clark led Tulane for 11 seasons before taking over at Miami in 2000 for four years.
Other coaching stops for Clark included Georgia Tech, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Penn State. He has been inducted into the Tulane Hall of Fame, the Lousiana Hall of Fame, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.
"Physically I am fine; I have never felt in better shape than I'm in right now," Clark said. "Stepping away now gives me an opportunity to do some things in life I have interest in and have wanted to do. My time at South Carolina has been precious and I've built some lifetime friendships and relationships I'll always cherish. I take so much pride in the programs I've been a part of during my career and helping to build them. Our run to the 2017 Final Four was incredible. I say thanks to all of my players, fellow staff members, and everyone who has been a part of my career."
Clark has coached 19 players to have gone on to play in the NBA. Of those 19 players, 13 of them were selected in the first or second round of the NBA Draft.
