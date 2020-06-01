RCSD: Fugitive wanted for burglary, attempted murder arrested in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fugitive wanted in Richland County and West Columbia has been arrested in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.
Robert Lee Raines, 29, was wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for 2nd-degree burglary, grand larceny, and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.
He was also facing charges wanted by the West Columbia Police Department for attempted murder and armed robbery.
Raines has been transferred to the Lexington County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond
