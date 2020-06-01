Mayor Benjamin, Columbia interfaith leaders observe National Day of Mourning and Lament to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nationwide there has been more than 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths, including almost 500 lives lost to the virus in South Carolina.
Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia faith leaders representing Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths will hold a National Day of Mourning and Lament observation on Monday, June 1 at 11 a.m. The digital ceremony will be available for the public to attend through the City of Columbia website as well as on the City of Columbia YouTube channel.
Flags will also be lowered to half-staff at all City of Columbia buildings the morning of June 1.
Across the country, a group of 100+ national faith leaders will unite for this National Day of Mourning and Lament as well.
This National Day of Mourning and Lament is supported by the United States Conference of Mayors, who represent over 1,400 mayors across the country.
