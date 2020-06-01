‘Go home and be revolutionary’: Organizers say protests have been successful to convey message

Around 2:30 p.m., protesters staged a “die in” in front of the State House. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | June 1, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 4:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters gathered peacefully in downtown Columbia on Monday after a weekend full of tension and moments of violence between them and police.

Monday’s protest began around 2 p.m. at the State House. It was being organized by the same group that called people together over the weekend.

Protesters are invoking George Floyd’s name in calls for justice and calls against police brutality, especially against the black community. The group is organized by Black Lives Matter.

Around 2:30 p.m., protesters staged a “die in” in front of the State House.

Things have been organized and peaceful so far Monday.

Protesters gathered to sing “We Shall Overcome," and as of 3:30 p.m., protest organizers called for people to go home and stay peaceful.

“Go home and be revolutionary,” one organizer said. “Our demands are being heard and the whole point of us being here has been heard and been seen. They see us and they hear us. Now we’re about to have positive dialogue.”

The organizers said they are going to “infiltrate the system and bring it down in a peaceful and positive way.”

As of 4 p.m., roughly a couple hundred people remain at the State House.

Mayor Steve Benjamin was at the State House talking with protesters earlier in the day, as well, and sat down with some protesters.

