First Alert Forecast: Fair conditions expected, highs reach low 80s

Von Gaskin's Monday June 1 morning forecast
By Von Gaskin | June 1, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 6:11 AM

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

-Fair conditions are expected today as highs reach the low 80s for the second day in a row.

-Daytime high temperatures will slowly start to creep up over the next few days

-The slightly lower humidity values will continue through midweek when highs shift to the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure is dominating the area and it will dictate our temperatures and humidity values for the remainder of the week. Starting Wednesday high pressure will move east of the area and shift the winds to the south and southwest, that will lead to higher temperatures and higher humidity values.

Highs will shift to the low 90s for several days before returning back to near average temperatures over the weekend.

Rain chance will remain low Monday - Thursday, There is a slight chance of rain starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

