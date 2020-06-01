Exclusive interview: Woman charged after baby falls during fight, later dies, speaks out on mother’s behalf

EDITOR’S NOTE: WALB has the full surveillance video of the fight at the Moultrie business. Due to the graphic nature of the fight, WALB has chosen not to air the full video on air and online at this time.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 3-month-old baby died as a result of a fight between the mother and another woman, according to the Moultrie Police Department (MPD).
On July 19, the two women got into a fight at Thomas Beauty Supply, 614 1st Ave SE.
During the fight, the 3-month-old fell from the mother’s arm onto the pavement, Lt. Freddie Williams with MPD said.
The baby was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center on July 20 for a head injury. The baby later died from his injuries from the fall.
The mother, Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, was charged with felony murder, first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, simple battery and affray (fighting).
Carneata Clark, 26, was also charged in the incident. Clark was charged with false statements and writings and obstruction of an officer for her involvement in the case, according to police.
Harrison told police that the child had fallen from a friend of the family’s arms and got the head injury, police said. Clark, the friend of the family, gave the same story.
Police said at this time, the other woman involved in the fight has not been charged.
Harrison was denied bond Tuesday morning.
Clark bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
The body was sent for an autopsy.
Williams said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.
“She strong though, she real strong. Karen real strong,” said Clark.
Emotions took over Clark as she tried to process a situation that ended with a close friend in jail and a 3-month-old dead.
Harrison was arrested on July 20, a day after a violent fight broke out in the parking lot of Thomas Beauty II store in Moultrie.
Police said Harrison dropped her baby boy on the pavement during the argument.
Clarks said there’s so much more to the story.
“People on the outside looking in, they don’t even know the whole story, you feel me, I feel like, free Karen, all the way,” said Clark.
On Monday, a judge denied bond for Harrison who is facing charges of felony murder, cruelty to children, and affray.
Clark didn’t walk away unscathed. She’s being charged with providing a false statement and obstruction.
She was released on $5,000 bond.
Now that Clark is out, she's demanding justice for Harrison and her family.
“If y’all know Karen, she takes care of her kids, y’all know how she feels about her kids, y’all know what she’ll do for her kids, y’all know that she is not no bad person,” said Clark.
WALB reached out to District Attorney Brad Shealy to find out the reasoning behind the felony murder charge.
“Preliminary information indicates that the baby died as a result of medical attention not being sought and based upon that, the warrant was issued for felony murder,” said Shealy.
But the biggest question the community has been asking WALB is why wasn’t the other woman involved in the fight charged.
Shealy said more charges could follow.
“No charges at this time, doesn’t mean some couldn’t come out in the future, based upon the evidence,” said Shealy.
