Driver dies after truck hits tree in Lexington County
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 1, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 11:08 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died in a single-vehicle collision in Lexington County early Monday morning.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Martin Neese Road.

The driver was traveling west on the road in a 2017 Toyota truck when the truck went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. According to SCHP, the driver died on the scene of the crash.

SCHP is still investigating the crash.

