Driver dies after truck hits tree in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died in a single-vehicle collision in Lexington County early Monday morning.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Martin Neese Road.
The driver was traveling west on the road in a 2017 Toyota truck when the truck went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. According to SCHP, the driver died on the scene of the crash.
SCHP is still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.