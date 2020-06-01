Deputies seek suspects wanted for stealing beer, attacking employees at convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men wanted for robbing a convenience store and assaulting two people who work at the store.
Officials said the incident happened at 7:30 a.m. on May 23 at 8550 Farrow Road. The store manager told deputies that the two men came into the store and began taking cases of beer. While that was happening, the manager locked the doors with two men inside. The manager said one of the men got angry and attacked her and another employee and threatened to shoot them.
While that was happening, the second man threw a cooler through the glass door.
Officials said the two men took several cases of beer and left the store in a black SUV.
One of the victims attacked during the robbery was taken to receive medical attention.
If you have any information about this robbery or the identities of the two men involved, pleast contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
