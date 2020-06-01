Clemson WR Ross ruled out for season with upcoming surgery

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - One of the top targets in college football will miss the upcoming season.
Clemson junior receiver Justyn Ross is set to have surgery for a congenital fusion in his back and spine Friday in Pittsburgh that will rule him out for the campaign, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Monday.
Swinney says they found it after an X-ray in the spring after sitting out a practice after a hit he was slow to get up from. He is seeing a specialist in Pittsburgh who works with the Steelers.
