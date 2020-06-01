Cardinal Newman student expelled after posting racially charged video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators at Cardinal Newman School expelled a student on May 31 after receiving a video showing the now former student engaging in racially charged conversation.
After Principal Rob Loia received the video late that morning the parents of the student was notified and the student was then expelled.
The video that the student posted did not threaten violence, however, the conversation spoke of the African American community in a demeaning way.
“This former student’s action was not representative of our Catholic community and is not acceptable. We have no tolerance for any words or actions that are racist in nature, and we will continue to enforce this," said Loia.
The school’s Diversity Task Force plans to meet this week to discuss how it can continue to stand in solidarity with members of the African American community, work to find reconciliation and promote justice.
Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone released a statement addressing George Floyd’s death and the violence that occurred in South Carolina this past weekend.
In his statement he says that blatant racism and injustice in our country should not be minimized and that if change is to come we must unite our efforts. You can read the Bishop’s full statement below:
