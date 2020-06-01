Bus driver fired by Richland One following offensive post on social media

“We appreciate the many concerned students, parents, staff, and community members who brought the social media post to our attention,” Dr. Witherspoon said in a statement. “To those who questioned whether we, as a district, condoned or supported the comment that was made, I can assure you that we did not and we do not. In Richland One, our core values include respect and compassion for all people. We hold our employees to high standards of excellence and expect their words and actions to reflect those core values not just while they are at work but at all times.”