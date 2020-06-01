Bus driver fired by Richland One following offensive post on social media

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One has fired a bus driver following an offensive post made on social media.
According to Dr. Craig Witherspoon, the district received several screenshots of the post made on Facebook.
A statement made by Dr. Witherspoon on Saturday said that the district was investigating the matter. On Monday, Dr. Witherspoon stated that the driver was no longer employed by Richland One.
“We appreciate the many concerned students, parents, staff, and community members who brought the social media post to our attention,” Dr. Witherspoon said in a statement. “To those who questioned whether we, as a district, condoned or supported the comment that was made, I can assure you that we did not and we do not. In Richland One, our core values include respect and compassion for all people. We hold our employees to high standards of excellence and expect their words and actions to reflect those core values not just while they are at work but at all times.”
You can read Dr. Witherspoon’s full statement below.
