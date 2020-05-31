South Carolinians holding demonstration outside of Alvin S. Glenn for arrested protesters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians will be holding a demonstration outside of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to demand that protesters that were arrested yesterday be released.
The event started at 1 p.m. and is being led by The Party for Socialism and Liberation.
PSL has also organized a bail fund and raised thousands of dollars to free protesters.
The event was organized around one peaceful protester that was arrested while trying to give first aid and distribute masks to others who were assembled near the police station.
Several people were arrested yesterday after a peaceful protest at the state house turned violent.
A second protest at the state house has been planned for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
