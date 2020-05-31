LIVE: Protesters at State House march toward CPD headquarters, tear gas deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A second day of protesting against police brutality is happening in downtown Columbia.
Black Lives Matter has organized the protest, which was scheduled to happen at the State House from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., protesters began a spontaneous march toward the headquarters for the Columbia Police Department.
They said that was not planned.
As they marched in the streets, they were met by a line of police in riot gear.
Protesters got close to that line, and tear gas was deployed.
WIS news crews saw at least two rounds of tear gas being deployed and heard police yell, “You are in violation of curfew.”
There is a curfew in effect for the downtown area and the Vista right now through 6 a.m. on Monday.
Protesters who spoke with WIS said they were being peaceful.
Event organizers told WIS they are preparing a list of demands to give to local law enforcement.
Organizers invited Mayor Steve Benjamin, Chief Skip Holbrook and Sheriff Leon Lott.
Benjamin hosted a 2 p.m. emergency meeting of the city council which was announced before the time for Sunday’s protest was finalized.
Leaders of the protests told WIS that the violence seen Saturday was not planned and rather caused by outside agitators who do not represent Black Lives Matter.
Before protests began Sunday, Richland County deputies and officers with the Columbia Police Department came together to pray for peaceful protests.
