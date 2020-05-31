Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a scam that uses the name of law enforcement officers.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has said that it is a jury duty scam using the names of actual law enforcement officers.
“They’re using the names of genuine officers to give the potential victim the idea this is the real deal,” Ravenell said. “I assure you - it is not!”
Ravenell said several callers have notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office of callers claiming to be an actual deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. The names being given are actual law enforcement officers.
The scam comes in when the victim receives a call informing them they missed jury duty or another court date, and are now facing a fine ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,000.
During the scam presentation, deputies say a genuine magistrate’s name is mentioned as having signed the warrant.
However, to pay this fine and make the warrant go away, the victim can obtain a loadable money card and give the caller the number.
"Once that number is given out to the caller, that money is gone," Ravenell said. "We never, ever charge someone money for a missed court appearance."
In speaking with law enforcement officers around the country, Ravenell said he's learned the jury duty scam is being perpetrated across the United States.
The number the scammer uses is 803-395-0337, according to deputies. It also has a voice mail set up claiming to be the “county sheriff’s department.”
If anyone receives such a call in Orangeburg County, they are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550, the Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Office at 803-533-5879 or 5846, the Orangeburg County Courthouse at 803-533-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
