LIVE AT 1 PM: Gov. McMaster to share thoughts on protests across SC

LIVE AT 1 PM: Gov. McMaster to share thoughts on protests across SC
Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to address protests that started peacefully and turned violent in Columbia and Charleston. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | May 31, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 12:25 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Sunday afternoon in the wake of protests in Columbia and Charleston on Saturday.

McMaster will be joined by law enforcement officials at 1 p.m.

Watch the news conference live right here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.

In Columbia, a peaceful rally at the State House continued to Columbia Police Department headquarters.

During the late afternoon, chaos broke out and protesters began throwing rocks and vandalizing buildings. Three CPD cruisers were torched.

>> FULL RECAP: 12 officers hurt, more than 12 people arrested after peaceful protest for George Floyd turned violent

The organizer of the protest told WIS those responsible for the violence were outside agitators who do not represent Black Lives Matter or their intent.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.