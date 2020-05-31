FIRST ALERT - Sunny Skies and Low Humidity to End the Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Comfortable conditions are expected today as highs reach the low 80s
-Slightly cooler temperatures expected tomorrow as daytime highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s.
-The slightly lower humidity values will continue through midweek when highs shift to the low 90s.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A front has crossed the areas and helped to drop daytime high temperatures just slightly, but the main benefit has been the drop in humidity values. The values will remain low through the middle of the week. Starting Wednesday high pressure will move east of the area and shift the winds to the south and southwest, that will lead to higher temperatures and higher humidity values.
Rain chance will remain low Monday - Thursday, There is a slight chance of rain starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.