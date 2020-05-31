Crews searching for missing 11-year-old washed away by flood water in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Search and rescue crews in Florence County are searching for a missing child after the child was washed away by flood water in Effingham, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Howe Springs Fire Department and South Lynch’s Fire Department are leading the search, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is assisting. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is also on scene.
Kirby said the child was playing in the water but stepped in water that was deep and ended up drifting away.
Kirby said the child drifted away and went under water.
Officials say it happened at Fork Road around 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.