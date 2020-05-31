CPD, RCSD announce arrest of protester armed with pistol, 70 rounds of ammo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department have announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man who was involved in Sunday’s protest.
Dominic Gladden has been charged with unlawful carrying a pistol and illegal acts during a state of emergency.
Officials say Gladden was carrying a pistol and an estimated 70 rounds of ammo during a protest that was held in downtown Columbia for George Floyd.
Gladden was among the crowd of agitators who refused to disperse once the curfew took effect at 6 p.m., Sunday. Once in custody, the weapon and ammunition were found in a backpack he was carrying.
Gladden is among more than a dozen arrests that both agencies have made on May 31￼.
More than 50 people were arrested by both agencies this weekend.
Ten of those arrested are facing looting charges, while 31 violated the city ordinance concerning the 6 p.m., curfew. The remainder were arrested on various charges, such as disorderly conduct, while three are facing weapons charges.
Fifteen were from the Columbia area. Another 20 were not. And at least five of the protesters were from out of state.
Deputies are still processing additional information in connection with arrests made on Sunday Information about those incidents will be released as it becomes available.
Sheriff Lott and Chief Holbrook stated that they did not feel that today’s protests were not peaceful. Both stated that those who show up with firearms have no intention of protesting peacefully and that behavior will not be tolerated.
“To those who think they got away with agitating the crowds, know that those who were there peacefully took videos and pictures of you,” Sheriff Lott added. “And we’re coming after you.”
