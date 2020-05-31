Columbia curfew in effect in the Vista extended to Five Points

“A citywide curfew is hereby established and imposed beginning at 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, restricting the travel of individuals and lasting until 6:00 am Monday, June 1, with the exception of individuals traveling to and from work, for work purposes, or for healthcare. During the hours of the curfew, individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights-of-way, and/or other public spaces in the City of Cayce, except as provided herein. Any person violating any provision of this Ordinance shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be subject to punishment not to conflict with that set forth in S. C. Code section 16-7-10 or other applicable provisions of State law.”