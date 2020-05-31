Columbia curfew in effect in the Vista extended to Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia City Council approved an emergency ordinance to enforce a curfew for downtown Columbia.
The curfew went into effect yesterday at 6 p.m. It will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1.
City officials enacted the curfew after a peaceful protest at the State House turned violent.
The curfew affects downtown Columbia, the Vista, and the Five Points area.
Travel and gatherings in those areas will be restricted. Law enforcement will be enforcing the curfew.
The City of Cayce also issued a curfew as well.
“A citywide curfew is hereby established and imposed beginning at 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, restricting the travel of individuals and lasting until 6:00 am Monday, June 1, with the exception of individuals traveling to and from work, for work purposes, or for healthcare. During the hours of the curfew, individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights-of-way, and/or other public spaces in the City of Cayce, except as provided herein. Any person violating any provision of this Ordinance shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be subject to punishment not to conflict with that set forth in S. C. Code section 16-7-10 or other applicable provisions of State law.”
Cayce officials also stated that they are prepared to assist the City of Columbia in closing the Blossom Street Bridge if needed.
