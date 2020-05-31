City of Cayce issues curfew for 8:30 p.m. tonight

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The members of the city council for Cayce has approved an emergency ordinance to adopt a citywide curfew.
“A citywide curfew is hereby established and imposed beginning at 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020, restricting the travel of individuals and lasting until 6:00 am Monday, June 1, with the exception of individuals traveling to and from work, for work purposes, or for healthcare. During the hours of the curfew, individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights-of-way, and/or other public spaces in the City of Cayce, except as provided herein. Any person violating any provision of this Ordinance shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be subject to punishment not to conflict with that set forth in S. C. Code section 16-7-10 or other applicable provisions of State law.”
Cayce Mayor Elise Partin released a statement about the importance of input from our local Cayce entities:
“Between myself and our Cayce staff, we have reached out to several of our Cayce businesses about the impact of a curfew. They have all been incredibly supportive of this initiative for the safety of our citizens, their property and to provide our assistance in ensuring safety across the Midlands.”
Cayce City Manager Tracy Hegler stated that they are prepared to assist the City of Columbia in closing the Blossom Street Bridge as an added safety measure.
