Six shot, man killed at Gastonia block party

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were hurt and a man was killed when shots rang out at a block party in Gastonia.
The incident occurred around 1:34 a.m. on the 3000 block of Earl Lane. Gastonia Police say an unknown suspect began firing numerous gunshots at a block party and hit six people.
All were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment. Johnathan Danyell Tate, 21, of Shelby, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gastonia Police at 704-854-6645.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.