RCSD searching for burglary, attempted murder suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man in connection to several charges.
Robert Lee Raines is wanted for burglary in Richland County.
Raines is also wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery by the West Columbia Police Department.
Anyone with information about Raines’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
