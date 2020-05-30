Peaceful protest underway in front of Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A peaceful protest currently is being held in front of the Sumter Police Department headquarters.
“We understand people’s concerns related to the tragic death of George Floyd in Minnesota and we agree the measures taken were not appropriate,” Chief Russell Roark said.
This announcement comes after a protest erupted in Columbia this afternoon over the death of George Floyd.
“Over the past 10 years the Sumter Police Department has worked diligently to develop positive relationships with the greater Sumter community –one of trust, one of empathy --and to provide an improved quality of life for all of its citizens,” Roark said. “While we understand the public’s need to express themselves at this time, we will continue to be mindful of people’s rights to be safe within their community.”
