LIVE: South Carolinians march to police station in protest for George Floyd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters in Columbia have marched from the South Carlina State House to the police station to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers are waiting for the protesters outside the police station in riot gear.
The event titled ‘I can’t breathe’ started around 12 p.m. this afternoon.
Organizers for the event say blacks leaders across the nation called for a national march.
***Please note this live stream may contain language that is offensive to some viewers.***
Floyd died in police custody after he became unresponsive when a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
It was captured on video and has caused national outrage. Floyd said several times he couldn’t breathe.
