LIVE: Suspects shoot at police in aftermath of George Floyd protest in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that the deputy sheriff was shot at near Mellow Mushroom.
Officials say they are actively searching for the three individuals believed to be involved.
Law enforcement did not fire back to the suspects. No deputies were injured.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department reported shots fired on the 1000 block of Gervais Street.
Three people have been detained. No one was hit by gunfire.
The report comes while police are going through downtown to enforce a strict curfew following a protest that turned violent Saturday afternoon.
Mayor Steve Benjamin stated that the curfew will affect downtown and the Vista.
This curfew is effective immediately starting tonight until 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
Those who violate the curfew will be arrested. Police will be assertive and aggressive in effecting the curfew.
Protesters marched from the South Carolina State House to the police headquarters to protest the death of George Floyd.
The protest, titled “I Can’t Breathe,” started around 12 p.m.
Organizers for the Columbia event say blacks leaders across the nation called for a national march.
Floyd died in police custody after he became unresponsive when a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
It was captured on video and has caused national outrage. Floyd said several times he couldn’t breathe.
The protest started off peaceful but then turned violent. Rocks were thrown and police cars were vandalized and set on fire.
As of 8 p.m., officials continue to monitor crowds. The Columbia Fire Department is traveling around the city and putting out fires.
Several businesses in the Vista, including Carolina Western Pub and Blue Marlin, have been vandalized and broken into.
During the protest, WIS reporter Miranda Parnell was hit in the head by a rock. She later tweeted about the experience.
She says a person wearing a MAGA hat showed up at the rally, protestors confronted that person. Rocks were then thrown and one of them hit Miranda.
Miranda was taken from the scene to an area hospital and is ok.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department held a presser addressing the protest.
Chief Skip Holbrook said 4 officers were injured during the protest. One of the officers has injuries that are considered serious.
Holbrook confirmed that shots were fired. One person has been taken into custody and several arrests have been made.
Officers did not return fire according to Holbrook.
Around 10 p.m. City of Columbia employees released video of them reading a new American flag after protesters burned the previous one at CPD headquarters.
The COMET announced that they will be temporarily shutting down the transit system. Riders needing to continue to their destinations, please use COMET@Night Lyft code RideCOMET2059. Bus services will resume Sunday.
To order an Uber, you can use this voucher: http://ow.ly/3hvQ50zUEka with the Uber app.
City of Columbia will be holding an emergency meeting tomorrow afternoon to address the protest and the effects it had on the Midlands.
A second protest has been confirmed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott confirmed the protest around 10:50 p.m.
The second protest is expected to take place Sunday at noon at the South Carolina State House.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.