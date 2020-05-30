LIVE: 4 officers injured in Columbia protest, CURFEW IN EFFECT for downtown, Vista

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters in Columbia marched from the South Carolina State House to the police headquarters to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers were waiting for the protesters outside the police station in riot gear.
The protest, titled “I Can’t Breathe,” started around 12 p.m. Saturday. It is ongoing as of 5 p.m.
The protest, titled "I Can't Breathe," started around 12 p.m. Saturday. It is ongoing as of 5 p.m.
Organizers for the Columbia event say blacks leaders across the nation called for a national march.
Floyd died in police custody after he became unresponsive when a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
It was captured on video and has caused national outrage. Floyd said several times he couldn’t breathe.
The protest started off peaceful but then turned violent. Rocks were thrown and police cars were vandalized and set on fire out of Columbia Police Department headquarters
During the protest, WIS reporter Miranda Parnell was hit in the head by a rock. She later tweeted about the experience.
She says a person wearing a MAGA hat showed up at the rally, protestors confronted that person. Rocks were then thrown and one of them hit Miranda.
Miranda was taken from the scene to an area hospital and is ok.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department held a presser addressing the protest.
Mayor Steve Benjamin announced a curfew will be in effect for downtown Columbia and the Vista. This curfew is effective immediately staring at 6 p.m.
Those who violate the curfew will be arrested.
Chief Skip Holbrook said 4 officers were injured during the protest. One of the officers has injuries that are considered serious.
Multiple people have been arrested. The exact number is unknown at this time.
