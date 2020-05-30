Greer High School athletic director passes away from cancer

“I don’t know if there is anyone quite as loved and respected in our school, the community of Greer, and this state as Travis Perry. For many, many years, Travis has been an example for every one of us on how to love and treat others. His impact and influence on students, colleagues, and families is immeasurable, truly remarkable, and will live on forever. What I do know is that right now Travis is healed, strong, and smiling down upon us. No doubt he is back to being able to bench press over 300 pounds again.”