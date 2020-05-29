WIS TODAY: Chef Aris Woodward and student Amari Sims give cooking demo on WIS Today

By WIS News 10 Staff | May 29, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 9:50 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In another ‘Foodie Friday’ the WIS Today team welcomes back Richland Northeast High School Culinary Arts Instructor, Chef Aris Woodward, but this time she is not the one showing off her skills in the kitchen.

Friday, student Amari Sims gave a cooking demo. She shows how to make kid-friendly pizza quesadillas featuring pepperoni and 3-cheese. Chef Woodward did give a modified version more appealing to adults featuring tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and goat cheese.

For more recipes from Chef Woodward and her students

Follow along on Twitter: https://twitter.com/culinarycavs?lang=en

Instagram: @ culinarycavs and @ MyFareAris

