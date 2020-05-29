Sessions looks to add fire, passion to Ridge View boys’ championship hoops program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When it comes to basketball, Khadijah Sessions has a resumé that aficionados who love the game would be proud of.
The former Gamecocks point guard helped South Carolina win three-time SEC regular-season championship along with two conference tournament titles. With Sessions on the roster, South Carolina also reached its first Final Four in 2015 in Tampa. The Myrtle Beach native would go on to play professionally in Finland before ultimately being picked to compete with Team USA in the FIBA Americup tournament a year ago.
Now, Sessions will add the title of “high school basketball coach” to her resumé. She will join the Ridge View boys’ basketball program as its junior varsity head coach.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Sessions said. “I’ve always wanted to be a coach This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m just blessed to be able to have this opportunity to do it with such a strong basketball program under such a knowledgable coach of the game. It’s exciting to go in and give my passion in how I coach to that program and also learn from Coach (Yerrick) Stoneman and what he has going on there.”
Sessions replaces Carlos Powell, another former Gamecock, who is now the head boy’s basketball coach at Wilson after serving as the Blazers’ JV head coach for one season.
“When Coach (Carlos) Powell was talking to me about the possibility that he was getting the job at Wilson, I was like, ‘Man, I need somebody good like you that is good at skill development and things like that,’” Ridge View varsity boys’ head basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman said. “He was like, ‘I’ve got the perfect person. So, Khadijah and I ended up building a relationship, talking quite a bit, and went through the whole interview process. I guess things are history now.”
Coaching is nothing new to Sessions. She has been working with young basketball players in the Midlands on skill development while coaching AAU basketball since leaving the Gamecocks program. Now, she’ll have a chance to bring the fire and passion that she’s known for while putting everything she’s learned into practice with a championship-caliber program.
“Fire, passion.” Session said when asked what she would bring to the Ridge View program. “I’m a defensive-minded coach. So, we’re going to be all up in people. Just bringing my knowledge and what I’ve learned from Coach (Dawn) Staley and everybody else that I’ve been studying for the past three years. Just bring what I bring to the table and, hopefully, that helps.”
Sessions will also serve as an assistant on the Blazers’ varsity coaching staff. That will give Sessions the opportunity to provide added basketball insight with her peers and her players.
“During the season, we still work on skill development and that’s her big thing,” Stoneman said. “She’s a skill development coach first right now. She’s building her coaching resumé, so to speak, on the court, but skill development, she’s right up there with anybody in the area, if not the state recently. She’s developing not only small kids. She’s developing pro athletes and college athletes. She’s working with those types of people right now. I’m just excited for the fact that we’re going to be able to learn from each other.”
Ridge View has won three straight Class 4A boys’ basketball state championships.
