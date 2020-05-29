Richland Co. deputies seek man accused of breaking into Broad River Road church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for breaking into Virginia Wingard Memorial Church.
Deputies arrived at the church located at 1500 Broad River Road at 3 a.m. on May 25 and spoke to a church staff member about the break-in. According to the staff member, the man also stole some equipment and broke a window.
Deputies said the man is facing charges for burglary and vandalism of property.
If you have any information about this break-in, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways.
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
