Richland Co. deputies seek man accused of breaking into Broad River Road church
Richland County deputies are searching for this man. Officials said he is accused of breaking into a church at 3 a.m. on May 25. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 29, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 3:55 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for breaking into Virginia Wingard Memorial Church.

Deputies arrived at the church located at 1500 Broad River Road at 3 a.m. on May 25 and spoke to a church staff member about the break-in. According to the staff member, the man also stole some equipment and broke a window.

Deputies said the man is facing charges for burglary and vandalism of property.

If you have any information about this break-in, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways.

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

