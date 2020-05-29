Police: Pair wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery after stealing money from man at hotel

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in West Columbia are searching for a man and woman wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery among other charges.
The West Columbia Police Department said Kerrie Spires met a man at Hampton Inn on Sunset Boulevard where she set up a robbery against him. After Spires allowed access to the room, Robert Raines entered the room and robbed the man at gunpoint. Officials said Raines fired his gun at the man before leaving the hotel with the man’s money.
Police said Raines also has several active warrants with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, according to West Columbia PD.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
