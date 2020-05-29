One month later, Prisma Health catching up on elective surgeries

A team of physicians, nurses and infection control specialists developed our plan to resume clinical services, starting with patients whose surgical procedures were deferred as well as non-emergent medical care for patients who need to be seen by their physicians. The safety of patients and team members is our top priority, and our plan ensures that we can provide the care that the community needs in a safe, clean environment. We have put in place additional measures such as social distancing, temperature screenings, masking and gloving, as well as continuing to separate well patients from COVID-19 patients, to maintain safety. For procedures requiring sedation, our Visitation Policy has been modified to allow one companion.