Lexington Three Centennial Commencement Ceremony moved indoors due to inclement weather forecast

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Three will move its Centennial Commencement Ceremony indoors, taking safety precautions, as storms and heavy rain are in the forecast for May 29.
The ceremony will begin at 7 pm in the Fine Arts Center on the campus of Batesburg-Leesville High School.
Each graduate will be provided two tickets during graduation practice, which will be held at the Fine Arts Center starting at 10 am. Participation at Friday morning’s graduation practice is mandatory for all students who want to participate in the graduation ceremony that night.
The following guidelines will be strictly enforced as the district works to provide a safe and memorable graduation experience for all:
- Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked areas in an effort to practice social distancing. Participants are encouraged to maintain social distancing out of respect for all attendees. Tickets are required for admittance into the Fine Arts Center for the graduation ceremony.
- Sanitation Stations will be set up throughout the Fine Arts Center. It is encouraged that attendees frequently sanitize their hands and avoid touching their faces, specifically their eyes, noses and mouths.
- Attendees will be dismissed in shifts in an effort to prevent large crowds from forming.
- Due to social distancing guidelines, district officials request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony.
- Graduates will be positioned several feet apart inside of the Fine Arts Center.
- The ceremony will be live streamed via the Lexington County School District Three Facebook page and Lexington Three YouTube Channel. Click here to view directly from Lexington Three’s YouTube channel.
