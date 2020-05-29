Lexington Medical Center fires employee over offensive social media post

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An employee who posted a “highly offensive and inappropriate remark” on social media has been fired by the Lexington Medical Center.
Officials announced the employee’s termination Friday morning, saying the post was made Thursday night.
Lexington Medical has not named the former employee or confirmed the specific social media post that sparked that person’s firing.
The former employee worked in a clerical position, officials said.
Below is the center’s statement in full:
"Lexington Medical Center has fired an employee who worked in a clerical position and made a highly offensive and inappropriate remark on social media last night. The employee’s comments did not reflect our values and violated our organization’s policies. We do not tolerate that type of behavior. The employee is no longer part of our organization.
“At Lexington Medical Center, our goal is to provide our patients, families and visitors with the finest health care available. This care begins with recognizing the dignity, diversity and worth of every individual in our community and committing to treat each other with respect and compassion.”
