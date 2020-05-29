FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain & storms tonight and Saturday, then temps in the 90s next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers and storms Saturday, then it’s getting hot.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. An approaching cold front will bring scattered rain and storms are possible in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50%. Watch out for localize or flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of the Midlands until late tonight.
· We’ll see low clouds and fog otherwise tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Saturday features about a 40% chance of scattered rain and storms. Be weather aware this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Most of your Sunday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Drier weather moves in next week. Highs will sink into the upper 70s and lower 80s early next week.
· Temperatures will heat up into the low to mid 90s by Wednesday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Midlands as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe, bringing gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of the Midlands tonight until late tonight. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain chances are around 50%.
Otherwise, tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Saturday, we'll see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the Midlands and nearly stalls over the area. Chance of rain is around 40%. We're not expecting rain everywhere though. Some stronger thunderstorms could develop well east. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds by Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s behind the cold front.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. In fact, most of next week will be dry. However, it will heat up in a big way! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday.
First Alert Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. Showers/Storms Possible (50%). Lows in the 60s and 70s.
Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Much Hotter. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
