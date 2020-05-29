Family: Upstate EMT dies after long battle with COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate family is talking about their loved one who they say died after a long battle with COVID-19.
John Paul Granger was an emergency medical technician for Vital Care EMS. He died Tuesday at the age of 22.
A friend of John Paul Granger says he spent many shifts in Greenville County, always making the medical staff and patients smile. His family released a statement to WYFF News 4.
"JP as he was called by his family loved life and made it his life's mission to help others," said Paul and Laura Granger, John Paul's parents. "This was made evident by the path that he chose for himself."
"His compassion for those in need is a testament to his kind and caring spirit," said Paul and Laura Granger. "His motto became 'I gave Up My Life to Learn How to Save Yours.'"
Vital Care EMS called John Paul a dear friend.
"John Paul Granger was an exceptional employee who was dedicated and committed to the profession of being a first responder," said Jennifer Springer, President/CEO of Vital Care EMS. "John Paul was a remarkable young man who was highly respected by all of our Vital Care family."
The Granger family says A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held for family and close friends at a later date.
