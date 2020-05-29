Cancel the Rents, Mortgages: Midlands taking part in nationwide car protests, also supporting movement against police brutality

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protestors across the nation are planning to take part in car demonstrations, Saturday, May 30, asking state leaders to temporarily cancel all rent and mortgage payments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here in the Midlands, they’ll be gathering at the parking lot of the Full Gospel Word and Worship Center on North Main Street in Columbia.
Organizers have recently added a new component to the upcoming demonstration. In addition to calling on the cancellation of rents and mortgages, participants are also being asked to bring signs calling for an end to police brutality and violence against minorities.
They say the two causes are undoubtedly linked, because people of color are disproportionately affected by substandard-housing conditions and evictions.
This new component of Saturday’s protest has been added in light of the recent death of George Floyd, sparking protests and riots across the country, as well as the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, and many others.
The Cancel the Rents and Mortgages car protests are being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).
University of South Carolina sophomore, Anson Foster, says he joined the group a couple of years ago and is now helping to organize Saturday’s Midlands protest.
“It’s a national, independent, working-class political party that struggles around various issues demanding social justice for all people in this country and around the world and it’s a way that we can organize and mobilize to raise political demands and have those demands met. Many lost their jobs, lost their source of incomes and their livelihoods and we can’t pay,” said Foster.
Organizers say this country has been dealing with housing and economic crises since long before the pandemic, but they believe COVID-19 has only magnified these issues. Now, they’re planning to protest from inside their vehicles demanding change.
Foster says they want rents and mortgages to be canceled for all tenants, small homeowners, even small business owners and small landlords.
"We faced an incredible economic crisis as a result of this pandemic, but the economic crisis, the economic instability, the economic inequality has been an underlying problem way before this pandemic even began,” he said.
There are a protections from evictions for those impacted by COVID-19 under the CARES Act through the end of July.
In late April, there was another nationwide Cancel the Rents protest where South Carolina demonstrators drove to the governor’s mansion. This time, in addition to driving to government buildings, participants are being encouraged to drive past police stations, too.
Demonstrators are planning to gather in the parking lot of the Full Gospel Word and Worship Center on North Main Street in Columbia at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
