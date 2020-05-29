Camden man accused of distributing child porn

By Laurel Mallory | May 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 6:24 PM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Camden faces multiple felony charges following an investigation of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Benjamin Joseph White, 56, was arrested May 28.

Investigators said they got a tip leading them to White from the CyberTipline for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

White possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material (pornography), investigators said.

He’s charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

If found guilty of all charges, White could spend up to 50 years in prison.

