SCHSL allows limited training, workouts for student-athletes during the summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina High School League announced Thursday that its member schools will be allowed to conduct workouts and training during the summer.
The decision was made a little more than a month after officials closed schools and canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons.
League officials provided schools with guidelines to follow regarding returning to practice. Those guidelines were put together by a task force that included athletic directors and coaches from member schools, school superintendents, and the SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
Along with the guidelines, athletic programs are being asked to follow a three-phase plan once academic activities are permitted within schools or districts. In the first phase, programs are asked to create cleaning schedules for all of their athletic facilities. Those participating in sporting activities are urged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap or hand sanitizer. Officials also urge schools to ensure there is plenty of hand sanitizer on hand.
Phase 1 also requires athletes to wear appropriate clothes and shoes while practicing and working out to minimize transmitting sweat onto surfaces and equipment.
Teams will be required to only have a maximum of 10 people including coaches, athletes, and staff while gathering. Daily screenings for athletes and coaches are recommended. Athletes will be asked to bring their own water bottles to practice or workouts.
The guidelines suggest limiting travel when possible and prohibiting the use of locker rooms during Phase 1.
Guidelines are each sport were also included in the document.
To see the full set of guidelines issued to SCHSL member schools, click here.
Phases 2 and 3 have not been released at this time.
Workouts and training, according to SCHSL officials, can begin when their district or school permits academic group activities on campus.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.