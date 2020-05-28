SC unemployment numbers continue to climb as some still wait on benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The impact COVID-19 is having on South Carolina’s economy continues to be evident, as the Department of Employment and Workforce announces another 24,950 new claims for unemployment last week.
This is the sixth decrease in claims recorded since the middle of March. Over the past seven weeks, a staggering 540,000 claims have come in for unemployment.
On Wednesday, DEW also rolled out its third and final federal benefits program as part of the CARES Act. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC) offers 13 additional weeks of unemployment for those who’ve exhausted the state’s 20 weeks of benefits. DEW Chief of Staff Jamie Suber said more than 4,000 people have already applied.
Gaston Resident Bill Boozer exhausted his unemployment benefits in April and has gone several weeks without any income.
“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel," said Boozer.
He applied for PEUC Wednesday at noon and he said his payment was processed in less than 24 hours.
“I’m really ecstatic that something has come in this quick. I can go back and pay some of my bills and make sure my house payment is on time still," Boozer explained.
Boozer’s first payment was for six weeks, so he has seven weeks of benefits left to claim. He’s actively searching for a job, but with so much economic uncertainty, he’s worried these next seven weeks of assistance could be all the income he will see for a while. Still, he insists he’s one of the lucky ones.
“I have a friend that’s a single mother and she said she hasn’t received a single payment since she applied. What’s she doing with a house payment and her child is out of school and you still have to pay bills," Boozer noted.
All three CARES Act programs are now in place, but not everyone who’s eligible and who has filed has been paid. Gaston resident Melissa McAlister said she applied for benefits on March 25. She said her claim has been approved, but she’s still waiting on a check. She’s a single mother who said she’s struggling to make ends meet.
“It’s scary. It hurts. It really bothers me because I’ve never been out of work this long and I worry about my daughter and it’s just really scary. I’m just really thankful that I have good family,” she explained.
DEW said staff is doing all they can, but they know there is still work to be done.
“We are trying our best to understand who has not been paid that is due and eligible, and where does that burden lie, and how do we get that information from them to them to resolve their issues. But, we are in the system daily trying to resolve, trying to understand who’s not being served," said Suber.
Suber said those eligible for PEUC will receive back pay from April 4. DEW is encouraging anyone with questions or waiting on payment to call the Telclaim number at 866-831-1724. Suber said he knows wait times were very long a few weeks ago, but he said they have significantly reduced.
