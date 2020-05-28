SC law enforcement community condemns officers’ actions in death of George Floyd

SC law enforcement community condemns officers’ actions in death of George Floyd
Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for their involvement in the death of the 46-year-old black man.
By Laurel Mallory | May 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 3:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders of the law enforcement community in South Carolina have issued statements against the actions of officers in Minneapolis leading up to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody after he became unresponsive when a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

It was captured on video and has caused national outrage. Floyd said several times he couldn’t breathe.

MORE | GRAPHIC: Officer who put knee on man’s neck should be charged, mayor says

The officer was seen on video pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stopped speaking and moving.

Thursday, Ryan Alphin, the executive director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association and South Carolina Police Chiefs’ Association issued the following statement condemning the actions of that officer:

When something is right, defend it with all you have. When something is wrong, condemn it equally. Cases like George Floyd must not only be condemned by the community but also by law enforcement leadership. While a full investigation will occur, there is no law enforcement training that teaches officers to kneel on a controlled suspects neck for minutes on end. Police officers should be held to the highest standard and the many diverse officers I know across South Carolina want it no other way. Law enforcement is a noble profession tarnished by a small percentage of officers who are not dedicated to upholding the oath they took to serve and protect their communities. We are better when police and the community they serve work together.

Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement calling the officers’ actions “inexcusable”:

This is sad beyond all measure to see law enforcement officers act as the four officers did in Minnesota. There is absolutely no place for that kind of behavior by or from any law enforcement officer. It is inexcusable. Only by working together can we prevent this from ever happening again.

Four officers were fired from the force. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.