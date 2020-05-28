SC law enforcement community condemns officers’ actions in death of George Floyd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders of the law enforcement community in South Carolina have issued statements against the actions of officers in Minneapolis leading up to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died in police custody after he became unresponsive when a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
It was captured on video and has caused national outrage. Floyd said several times he couldn’t breathe.
The officer was seen on video pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stopped speaking and moving.
Thursday, Ryan Alphin, the executive director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association and South Carolina Police Chiefs’ Association issued the following statement condemning the actions of that officer:
Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department also issued a statement calling the officers’ actions “inexcusable”:
Four officers were fired from the force. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.