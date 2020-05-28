SC governor extends state of emergency related to COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a continued State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The latest state of emergency order was set to expire on Wednesday but the governor signed a new declaration that night extending it for another 15 days -- through June 11.
This is the sixth state of emergency order McMaster has issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, dating back to March 13.
The order allows state officials to “take additional proactive action and implement further extraordinary measures to respond to the evolving public health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic…”
Among its measures, the order gives law enforcement the ability to disband groups of three or more people if they believe the group poses a threat to public health.
It also upholds the suspension of visitation in nursing homes and for inmates at state correctional facilities, prohibits price gouging, and orders that public schools remain closed.
The order also issues protective measures for first responders and suspends rules and regulations for commercial drivers.
Read the full executive order below.
