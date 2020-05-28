Red Cross: Blood donors urgently needed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As hospitals get back to elective surgeries and procedures, the need for donated blood is rising, the Red Cross says.
Many blood drives have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, so the Red Cross’ supply is low. Most donated blood has a shelf life of about 42 days, making the need for new donors constant.
All of these factors mean there is an urgent need for blood donations right now.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
People who feel healthy should make an appointment to donate blood using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
People who donate blood through May 31 will get a free Red Cross t-shirt in the mail, while supplies last. Those who donate during the month of June will get a $5 gift card for Amazon.
The Red Cross provided the following information about safety precautions in place at blood drives:
“Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.