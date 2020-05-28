RCSD arrests man, woman in connection with Aster Circle shooting in April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has now arrested two more people in connection with a shooting that happened in Columbia in April which left one woman injured.
Officials said 26-year-old Booker Henley and 19-year-old Diamond Davis have been taken into custody. Harley has been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Davis has been charged with second-degree assault by a mob.
The shooting took place on Aster Circle on April 26. Deputies made their way to the area after receiving a call about shots being fired during a fight that was happening. When the deputies arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the lower body. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Authorities said she is still in the hospital, but her condition was not released.
Investigators determined Davis attacked the woman and Henley took the gun from Jasmine Green before leaving the scene. Green was previously arrested and charged for attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol in this incident.
Officials said Davis was taken into custody at her home around 7 a.m. Thursday without incident. Henley was arrested on May 20.
