Man faces charges in shooting at Dollar General in Lexington Co.

SPRINGDALE, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Dollar General, but officials did not say anyone was hurt.
It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the store on Platt Springs Road that is basically across the street from the Springdale Police Department.
Police say Christopher Etheridge, 19, fired shots in the store’s parking lot.
He was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, malicious injury to property and discharging a firearm in the town limits.
Police say more charges are pending as their investigation continues.
