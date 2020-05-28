As loan forgiveness paperwork looms, SC Bankers Association recommends applying for federal aid now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Small Business Administration is reporting there is more than $100 billion in federal aid still available to small businesses.
The president of the South Carolina Bankers Association recommends applying for it sooner rather than later. The money is set aside for the Paycheck Protection Program. It’s federal aid designed to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May 23 PPP update states only $511 billion of the approximately $660 billion allotted for the program has been disbursed.
Loans began rolling out in early April with an eight-week window of support. At the end of that period, businesses can apply for loan forgiveness.
The first recipients of the PPP loan will be eligible to apply for forgiveness in early to mid-June, meaning more work for South Carolina Bankers Association President Fred Green and his colleagues.
"There will be a time when the amount of applications for forgiveness would require a lot of dedicated resources to work through those and those resources may not be as available to handle new applications," he said.
The SBA has disbursed 58,300 loans to South Carolina worth more than $5.6 billion. Green said businesses who have not cashed in should reach out to a banker before the forgiveness paperwork arrives.
"We have the time and the capacity is there,” he said. “I individually have talked to a number of small businesses, ironically a lot didn't know the program existed and how they might benefit from it."
He said bankers are still waiting for more guidance from the federal government on how to process the paperwork, but is optimistic it will arrive in the coming days.
