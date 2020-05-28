LIVE: Governor’s accelerateSC task force discusses more reopenings, outbreak response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The task force focused on reopening South Carolina’s economy during the COVID-19 outbreak will meet Thursday afternoon.
Created by Gov. Henry McMaster in late April, accelerateSC has led to recommendations to reopen restaurants, tourist attractions, beaches, state offices and more.
Thursday’s meeting will bring together all components of the task force to discuss what’s needed next.
Thursday's meeting will bring together all components of the task force to discuss what's needed next at 2 p.m.
The governor commonly takes questions from the media after each accelerateSC meeting. That will also be streamed live.
Thursday’s meeting comes one day after the largest one-day COVID-19 death toll reported in the state.
As of Wednesday, a total of 466 people have died from the virus in South Carolina and 10,623 people have tested positive for it since the outbreak began.
This story will be updated.
