Lexington Medical, DHEC to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at White Knoll HS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are partnering to provide free COVID-19 testing.
The free testing event will take place on June 2 at White Knoll High School (5643 Platt Springs Road) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patients who wish to be tested should make their way to the entrance of parking lot C. Patients will be tested while they sit in their vehicles.
The test kits will go to third-party laboratories for processing once the event is over.
If you have any questions about the event, please call 803-898-3432.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.