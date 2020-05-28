Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Irmo to open in June

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new COVID-19 testing site will open in June for two days in Irmo.
Town of Irmo officials said the testing site will be located at CrossRoads Intermediate School (6949 St. Andrews Road, Columbia).
Testing will take place on June 9 and June 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The drive-thru testing will be conducted by the Medical University of South Carolina. Patients will not have to leave their vehicles to be tested.
Testing will also be free of charge.
