FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms Friday, then more showers and storms by Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking strong storms for parts of the Midlands on Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, a few showers and storms are possible in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40%. We’ll see low clouds and fog otherwise. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· More scattered storms are in your forecast Friday. In fact, Friday is an Alert Day as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 70% for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Saturday features a 50% chance of scattered rain and storms. Be weather aware this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Most of your Sunday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Drier weather moves in next week. Highs will sink into the upper 70s and lower 80s early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain is around 30-40%. We'll watch the radar for you. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches the area. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern, along with some strong storms and possibly some hail.
The chance of rain is about 70% Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as the cold front moves through the Midlands. Chance of rain is 50%. We’re not expecting rain everywhere though. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds by Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s behind the cold front.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. In fact, most of next week will be dry. However, it will heat up in a big way! Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday through Friday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. Showers/Storms Possible (30-40%). Lows in the 60s and 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Storms Likely (70%). Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Late Day Showers Possible. Highs in the low 90s.
